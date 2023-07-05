Hobo Johnson Locks In Australian Tour Dates

California’s Hobo Johnson has locked in a string of headline tour dates up the east coast throughout October. The singer and rapper will play the Princess Theatre in Brisbane to kick things off on Wednesday, 11th October, with following dates locked in for Sydney, Wollongong, Melbourne, and Adelaide. The tour is being optimistically billed as the ‘Hobo Johnson Won’t do a Shoey Tour’.

The Wollongong date is the Yours and Owls Festival; the lineup was announced recently, with Earl Sweatshirt, Lil Tjay, and Bakar leading the lineup. It’ll take place at the University of Wollongong over the weekend of Saturday, 14th and Sunday, 15th October.

Hobo Johnson: ‘Anton Levay’

Other acts on the lineup include Descendents, Masego, New Zealand duo Broods, Golden Features (who recently announced his second album), Hilltop Hoods, Chet Faker, Meg Mac, Ocean Alley, Safia, and Vera Blue.

Johnson – real name Frank Lopes Jr. – will land in the country off the back of a US tour in support of his 2021 albums, Hobo Johnson Alienates His Fanbase, and The Revenge Of Hobo Johnson. The two albums were released independently, following Johnsons’ departure from Warner after the album The Fall Of Hobo Johnson, which featured the huge single ‘Typical Story’.

Hobo Johnson Australian Tour Dates 2023

Wednesday, 11th October, Princess Theatre, Brisbane

Thursday, 12th October, Metro Theatre, Sydney

Saturday, 14th October, Yours and Owls Festival, Wollongong

Tuesday, 17th October, The Croxton, Melbourne

Wednesday, 18th October, Fat Controller, Adelaide

Tickets on sale Wednesday, 12th July. Pre-sale registration is open now.

