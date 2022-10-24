Hockey Dad & Ruby Fields To Headline 2022 Best Night Ever

The Gold Coast’s Best Night Ever has detailed its upcoming 2022 event, with Hockey Dad and Ruby Fields headlining. Taking place on Sunday, 18th December at Miami Marketta, the festival bill also features acclaimed local names Pacific Avenue, Polish Club and The Buoys.

West Thebarton, Rum Jungle and The Moving Stills are also on board for Best Night Ever 2022. Tickets for the December event go on sale on Friday, 28th October.

Best Night Ever launched in 2018 with headliners Dune Rats. Skegss led the 2019 lineup, while the 2020 event was cancelled due to COVID. In 2021, the festival returned with Violent Soho as the headline act, expanding to both the Sunshine Coast and Gold Coast to make up for lost time.

Best Night Ever organisers are giving punters a chance to win early access to tickets and a two-night stay at The Star Gold Coast alongside the event. Details surrounding the competition can be found via the festival’s Instagram page.

Best Night Ever 2022

Hockey Dad

Ruby Fields

Pacific Avenue

Polish Club

Rum Jungle

The Buoys

The Moving Stills

West Thebarton

Dates & Venue

Sunday, 18th December – Miami Marketta, Gold Coast, QLD

Tickets on sale Friday, 28th October.

