Holy Holy Announce National Run of Album Release Parties

Holy Holy have announced a string of intimate release parties for their forthcoming album Cellophane. Timothy Carroll and Oscar Dawson will perform select songs from the record and the band’s back catalogue at the events; they’ll also discuss the new record and their career, and have an audience Q&A with fans.

The duo will kick things off in Hobart on Friday, 22nd September (Cellophane’s release day), and follow it up with events in Launceston, Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, and finally Adelaide. See the full rundown of dates below.

Holy Holy: ‘Pretend To Be’

Cellophane, the duo’s fifth studio album, will feature a whole stack of artists including Kwame, Tasman Keith, Bag Raiders, Perth’s Darcie Haven, and more. Speaking about the album last month, Carroll said they approached the record almost like a “songwriting factory”.

“What would happen if we got a day or two with all of these really talented and really interesting people, wrap around them and create something cool together?” Said Carroll.

“In the past, this band has had a really considered approach,” the singer continued. “This time, I feel like Oscar and I have made an album where each song is really allowed to be exactly what it wants to be. We didn’t force anything. I was really excited about the idea of letting go of being concerned of what other people would think, and really just trusting ourselves.”

Holy Holy Album Release Parties

Friday, 22nd September – Altar, Hobart

Saturday, 23rd September – The Royal Oak, Launceston

Sunday, 24th September – The Triffid Beer Garden, Brisbane

Monday, 25th September – The Lansdowne, Syndey

Tuesday, 26th September – Howler, Melbourne

Wednesday, 27th September – Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide

You can sign up for pre-sale ticket access here.

