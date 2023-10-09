Holy Holy Announce 2024 National Tour with Support from Tasman Keith

Holy Holy have announced a national tour in autumn 2024 in support of their latest album Cellophane. Oscar Dawson and Tim Carroll will be joined on tour by rapper Tasman Keith, who features on the Cellophane single ‘This Time’.

The tour will kick off on Friday, 5th April at Hindley Street Music Hall in Adelaide, before moving through Perth, Launceston, Hobart, Sydney, Brisbane, Kingscliff, Melbourne, and wrapping up in Torquay on Saturday, 27th April. See the full list of dates and sign up for the pre-sale below.

In conjunction with the tour announcement, Holy Holy have dropped a new live video of themselves and Keith performing ‘This Time’ at Oscar Dawson’s studio in Victoria – you can check it out below.

Holy Holy: ‘This Time’

“Oscar’s brother Josh is a filmmaker and he came down to Oscar’s studio to shoot this recently,” Carroll said in a statement. “We sourced a heap of lights from Amazon, and they react to the music as you play. It was the first time for us playing the tune live as a band, and it came together beautifully.”

Cellophane, the band’s fifth album, arrived in late September. It reached #4 on ARIA’s Top 50 Albums chart, making it the band’s third top ten album. Read Carroll’s in depth track-by-track of the album here.

“We’re looking forward to building a wild and expansive set for this tour, playing some of the brand new works off Cellophane with special guests and digging into the back catalogue to find some gems to get lost in again,” Carroll said.

“Wear something special, and we’ll make a night of it. When music is at its best, it’s a holy thing.”

Holy Holy 2024 Australian Tour

w/ Tasman Keith

Friday, 5th April – Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide SA

Saturday, 6th April – Astor Theatre, Perth WA

Saturday, 11th April – Du Cane, Launceston TAS

Friday, 12th April – Odeon Theatre, Hobart TAS

Saturday, 13th April – Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Friday, 19th April – The Tivoli, Brisbane QLD

Saturday, 20th April – Kingscliff Beach Hotel, Kingscliff NSW

Friday, 26th April – Forum, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, 27th April – Torquay Hotel, Torquay VIC

Sign up to the band’s mailing list for pre-sale access. General tickets go on sale Friday. 13th October.

