PREMIERE: Thoughts and Dreams Collide in Hubcaps’ ‘Beside(s) Me’ Video

Sydney/Gadigal land producer and multi-instrumentalist Ella Mosley makes experimental electronic pop music, with muted shades of post-punk, under the name Hubcaps. Hubcaps has released two singles since signing with Melbourne label Dinosaur City Records earlier this year – her debut, ‘Singing & Songing’ and her latest ‘Beside(s) Me’.

Music Feeds is premiering the official music video for ‘Beside(s) Me’ ahead of its wider release tomorrow (4th August). Directed by Alice Knight, and featuring Mosley in a pink and blue dress made by Knight, the video features green screen performance clips, scenes of Mosley wading through water and footage of shopping centres and elevators.

Hubcaps – ‘Beside(s) Me’

In a statement, Mosley noted the emotional complexity of ‘Beside(s) Me’. “While ‘Beside(s) Me’ reflects on persistent feelings of melancholy and wondering when it will pass, I wrote it to provide relief to such feelings, singing my heart out when emotions became too overwhelming,” she said.

Hubcaps’ debut album, Singing & Songing, will be out via Dinosaur City on Friday, 17th November. Mosley made the album in her bedroom, relying on GarageBand to facilitate its production. The app’s limitations required Mosley to key-in each note by hand, save for the electric guitar that weaves in and out of the frame across the album’s nine songs.

Hubcaps: Singing & Songing

Loop Concrete Chest Marble Inkling Beside(s) Me Singing & Songing Water Wells Wishing Wells Rambling Conversations

