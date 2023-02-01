Ice Cube Announces New Melbourne Show With Cypress Hill & The Game

Ice Cube, Cypress Hill and The Game have expanded their Australian tour, adding an extra date in Melbourne after the first one sold out.

The three icons of 90s/00s rap will play an extra show at Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday, 22nd March to kick off their multi-headline arena tour of Australia.

Ice Cube – ‘Bop Gun (One Nation)’

The tour will start with the double-header in Melbourne, followed by shows in Adelaide, Sydney and Brisbane.

The dates also come at an auspicious time for Cube, as he celebrates the 30th anniversary of his fourth solo album, Lethal Injection. Ice Cube was a founding member of seminal gangster rap group N.W.A, which also featured of Dr. Dre, Eazy-E and MC Ren.

Dre and Cube were early pioneers of G-funk, a style of gangster rap heavily influenced by the P-funk styles of George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic. G-funk was pervasive in its popularity and greatly influenced Kendrick Lamar’s 2015 album To Pimp a Butterfly.

Ice Cube was criticised by Dr. Dre on the latter’s 1992 album, The Chronic, and years of acrimony between the two followed. Although, as of 2015 it appears the pair have overcome their differences, with Cube and Dre appearing on the cover of Rolling Stone to promote the N.W.A biopic, Straight Outta Compton.

Ice Cube will be joined on the tour by fellow Californian hip hop trio, Cypress Hill, who are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their second album, Black Sunday. Early 2000s Compton rapper, The Game, rounds out the lineup.

Catch all the dates and details below.

Ice Cube, Cypress Hill, The Game 2023 Australian Tour

Wednesday, 22nd March – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne – NEW SHOW

Thursday, 23rd March – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne – SOLD OUT

– SOLD OUT Saturday, 25th March – Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide

Sunday, 26th March – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Tuesday, 28th March – Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane

Tickets to second Melbourne show on sale from Monday, 6th February at 11am local time.

