The Game Pulls Out of Australian Tour with Ice Cube and Cypress Hill

Californian hip-hop veterans Ice Cube and Cypress Hill will kick off an Australian tour with a show in Melbourne tonight. However, fellow West Coast rapper The Game – who was announced as part of the tour package back in November last year – will not be joining them.

An email sent to ticketholders yesterday advised that The Game is no longer able to participate in the tour due to “last minute commitments.” Replacing the rapper on the run will be A.B. Original, the duo of Briggs and Trials.

A.B. Original Will Be Replacing The Game on the Tour

Oh it aint over mfkr pic.twitter.com/jZzDpvvCDk — Senator Briggs (@Briggs) March 21, 2023

It’s not the first time a planned visit from The Game has been cancelled at the last minute. A 2017 tour billed as the rapper’s last-ever Australian run was cancelled a week before it was due to kick off. At the time, promoters said The Game and his management had reneged on a contract made earlier that year.

“Despite our best efforts to try and salvage this tour, there has been a substantial amount of conduct together with statements made by The Game’s team which showed that they had no intention, for whatever reason, to adhere to the contract executed in June 2017 for this tour,” promoters Tour Squad said in a statement. The Game disputed those claims, calling the tour a “fake.”

The Game was set to tour Australia in 2013 in support of his sixth studio album, Jesus Piece. That tour was also plagued by postponements and date cancellations hours before it was set to kick off. The Game has not made any public comments about the cancellation of his planned 2023 dates.

Ice Cube, Cypress Hill, A.B. Original and DJ Total Eclipse will begin their tour tonight – sans The Game – with one of two shows at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena. The touring party will head to Adelaide and Sydney over the weekend, before wrapping up at Brisbane Entertainment Centre on Tuesday, 28th March.

Ice Cube, Cypress Hill, A.B. Original 2023 Australian Tour

Wednesday, 22nd March – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Thursday, 23rd March – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne SOLD OUT

Saturday, 25th March – Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide

Sunday, 26th March – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Tuesday, 28th March – Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane SOLD OUT

Tickets on sale here

