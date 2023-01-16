Perth favourites Eskimo Joe will join veteran Australian band Icehouse for their rescheduled Great Southern Land shows next month.

The two bands will play shows at Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl and Brisbane’s Riverstage on the 11th and 18th of February, respectively. At the Melbourne date, they’ll also be joined by local crews Frente! and Motor Ace; in Brisbane, soul singer Karen Lee Andrews will open the show.

Icehouse: ‘Great Southern Land’

The shows were initially set to go ahead at the end of last year, but were rescheduled after singer Iva Davies fell sick with COVID. “After what has been a very concerning few months since I contracted COVID-19 and lost my ability to sing for several weeks, I’m pleased to say that my voice has returned,” Davies said in a statement.

“We thank the thousands of ticket holders who retained their tickets for these shows for having faith in us. These will be exhilarating shows for us all.”

The tour is in celebration of the 40th anniversary of their best-known track, which, as Iva tells it, came to him while he was flying over the vast Australian outback. “I recall the lightbulb moment when I was flying from east coast Australia to the west, falling asleep over inland desert and waking several hours later still over desert — for the first time, the continent’s vastness really hit home,” he says.

Tickets for the original shows will be valid for the rescheduled dates – no need to apply for an exchange. See the dates and details below.

Icehouse Great Southern Land Concert Series

Saturday, 11th February – Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne

Eskimo Joe

Frente!

Motor Ace

Saturday, 18th February – Brisbane Riverstage, Brisbane

Eskimo Joe

Karen Lee Andrews

