Iggy Pop Says He Was Once Asked to Join AC/DC

If you ever wondered what Iggy Pop fronting AC/DC would sound like, it turns out it was very nearly a reality. Iggy Pop has revealed in a new interview that he was once asked to join the Australian rockers decades ago, but turned down the gig as he didn’t think he was the right fit.

In an interview with The New York Times ahead of the release of his new album Every Loser, Pop said he’d been approached by a then-manager of AC/DC as they were looking for a singer.

Iggy Pop: ‘Passenger’

“They had a manager many years ago, when I hadn’t re-formed The Stooges, I hadn’t moved to England,” Iggy told the publication. “And this guy said, ‘Are you interested in joining AC/DC?’ They were looking for a singer.”

It wasn’t to be: Pop listened to their record, and thought he wouldn’t “fit the bill”. “I wasn’t, like, ‘Ugh, I don’t like them.’ It was quite well made,” he said. “They do careful work, but I’m not what they needed.”

According to Consequence of Sound, this series of events probably occurred around 1973 or 1974, after the original singer of AC/DC, Dave Evans, had departed, and before Bon Scott had joined the band.

“I had some wonderful encounter with Bon somewhere, and we were both drunk and stoned,” said Pop elsewhere in the interview. “I see pictures sometimes. I go, I don’t remember, but that’s me with Bon. I loved what he did.”

Scott joined AC/DC in 1974 and appeared on their first six albums before dying of acute alcohol poisoning in 1980. Pop, meanwhile, went on to have a hugely successful solo career, beginning with 1977’s The Idiot, produced and co-written by David Bowie. His new album Every Loser is set to drop this Friday, 6th January.

