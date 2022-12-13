Iggy Pop has released a fresh new single from his upcoming album Every Loser.

The track, titled ‘Strung Out Johnny’, is the second from the album following ‘Frenzy’, which dropped in late October.

Iggy Pop: ‘Strung Out Johnny’

The album is set to be a veritable who’s who of rock, with contributing artists such as Travis Barker from Blink-182, the late Taylor Hawkins from Foo Fighters, Guns N’ Roses‘ Duff McKagan, and members of Jane’s Addiction, Pearl Jam, and Red Hot Chili Peppers, for good measure.

The album will land on January 6 through Atlantic Records x Gold Tooth Records – a new imprint started by super producer Andrew Watt, who you might know from his work with Post Malone and Ozzy Osbourne. Pop and Watt actually met through Morrissey a few years back, when Iggy was guesting on a track he was producing for The Smiths frontman.

“I was a guest detail on a Morrissey track he produced,” Pop told NME in an interview recently. “When Morrissey wrote to me about it, he said, ‘The producer on this is extraordinary,’ and he really was.”

He was particularly drawn to how Watt configured the bass on the track, having played the lower strings of a Fender through a Roland amp instead of just playing the bass.

“He’d used that instead of a bass guitar on that particular track. And it was really inventive, and it picked up the track and then the drums were great. So I spoke to him about it, and he said, ‘Well, would you mind if I knocked up some tracks for you?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, sure, try it.’”

Every Loser is the follow-up to Pop’s 2019 album Free.

