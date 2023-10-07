Lewis Coleman Releases ‘Courts’, the Third Single from Forthcoming Album ‘Offline’

Melbourne/Naarm-based songwriter Lewis Coleman will release his second solo album, Offline, on Friday, 27th October. The record’s latest single is ‘Courts’, a heart-on-the-sleeve indie pop song suffused with harmonic complexity. Watch the Jack Ralph-directed music video below.

‘Courts’ is the third track to be lifted from Offline. It follows ‘Indigo’, a song of mixed emotions rooted in an alt-country groove, and the album’s noisier, psych-tinged lead single, ‘Talking to Yourself’.

Lewis Coleman – ‘Courts’

Coleman began recording Offline in his home studio before connecting with old friend Sam Cromack (Ball Park Music), who co-produced the album at his Meanjin/Brisbane studio. In a statement, Coleman said ‘Courts’ corresponds to the stage of grieving “when you desperately try to clutch back at something that has gone, washing over anything that was wrong.”

Coleman’s debut solo effort, Method of Places, came out in 2020 via Ivy League Records. Prior to going solo, Coleman was a member of Naarm-based soul and R&B groove ensemble The Cactus Channel. His former bandmates have gone on to play in bands such as Karate Boogaloo, NO ZU and Surprise Chef, while Coleman has toured with the likes of Mo’Ju, Ruby Gill, Coda Chroma, Chitra and various others.

Lewis Coleman’s Offline is out on Friday, 27th October through Beloved Recordings.

