Il Divo Announce 2023 Australian Tour

Classical-contemporary crooners Il Divo will arrive in Australia for a run of shows later this year. The trio will be joined by Patrizio Buanne at all stops on the tour, which will begin on Tuesday, 31st October at the Aware Super Theatre in Sydney.

Dates in Brisbane, Melbourne, and finally Adelaide will follow, with the final show taking place on Monday, 6th November at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre. See below for all dates and ticketing details.

Il Divo: ‘My Girl’

It’ll be the group’s first Australian tour without Spanish baritone Carlos Marín, who died in late 2021 at age 53 from COVID-19.

“It is with heavy hearts that we are letting you know that our friend and partner, Carlos Marín, has passed away,” the band announced at the time. “He will be missed by his friends, family and fans. For 17 years, the four of us have been on this incredible journey of Il Divo together, and we will miss our dear friend.”

Singer Steven Lebrie has since joined the band as a touring vocalist. Il Divo will be joined on tour by singer Patrizio Buanne.

Il Divo’s most recent record was 2021’s Motown tribute album, For Once In My Life: A Celebration of Motown.

Il Divo & Patrizio Buanne 2023 Australian Tour Dates

Tuesday, 31st October Sydney, Aware Super Theatre

Thursday, 2nd November Brisbane, Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre

Saturday, 4th November Melbourne, Plenary

Monday, 6th November Adelaide, Adelaide Entertainment Centre

Tickets are on sale from Monday, 17th July via Ticketek/TEG Dainty. A Telstra pre-sale will run from Wednesday, 12th to Friday, 14th July.

Further Reading

The Cat Empire Announce National Tour in Support of Forthcoming Album ‘Where The Angels Fall’

Jackson Dean Locks In Debut Australian Tour

Jet to Play ‘Get Born’ in Full on 20th Anniversary Australian Tour