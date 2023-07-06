Jackson Dean Locks In Debut Australian Tour

Country artist Jackson Dean will head down under for his very first Australian shows this October. It’s a very short run of shows, with only two dates having been announced in Sydney and Melbourne so far. Dean will play at the Factory Theatre in Sydney on Wednesday, 18th October, and Melbourne’s Corner Hotel on Wednesday, 25th October.

Dean shot to fame last year off the back of his debut album Greenbroke, which featured the single ‘Don’t Come Lookin’. The single has been wildly successful, and earned Dean the accolade of becoming the youngest solo country male artist to reach #1 on the charts with a debut single.

Jackson Dean: ‘Don’t Come Lookin’

“It was my first song where I was like, ‘Okay, I’ve got one now’,” Dean recalled in an interview with Songwriter Universe. “We were writing one day over at [songwriter Luke Dick’s] place, and we had the vibe, we had the stomp, and the attitude. But he didn’t have any words.

“I kind of mumbled something under my breath. It was something I used to say to my mom before I left the house for a couple of days or go out in the woods for a little while. She would say, ‘Stay within earshot or stay alive no matter what occurs’. I’d go, ‘Momma, if I don’t come back, don’t come looking for me’. I mumbled that under my breath. Luke whipped around and said, ‘What did you just say?’ I said, ‘If I don’t come back, don’t come looking for me’. He said, ‘That’s what we’re doing today’. It took us about an hour or so to write it. It was one of those where it came together.”

Dean’s been on a victory lap pretty much ever since, playing festivals like Stagecoach and supporting acts like Kane Brown and Blake Shelton.

Jackson Dean Australian Tour

Wednesday, 18th October – Factory Theatre, Sydney

Wednesday, 25th October – Corner Hotel, Melbourne

Tickets on sale Thursday, 13th July via Frontier Touring.

Further Reading

CMC Rocks QLD Announces Dates for 2024

Dan Sultan Announces East Coast Tour Dates, Shares New Single ‘Ringing In My Ears’

A Guide to Every Australian Music Festival Happening in 2023