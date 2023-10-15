Iron Maiden Announce 2024 ‘Future Past’ Australian Tour

Iron Maiden have officially announced an Australian tour for 2024. The band had teased the announcement on their socials last week, recreating a video they originally did when announcing their doomed 2020 tour.

The band will bring their ‘Future Past’ tour to venues next year, starting in Perth on Sunday, 1st September, with dates following in Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Sydney. They’ll be joined at all dates by Killswitch Engage; see the full list of dates and ticketing details below.

Iron Maiden: ‘The Writing On The Wall’

The tour is Iron Maiden’s first in the country since their ‘Book Of Souls’ tour in 2016. In 2020 they scheduled a run of dates for their ‘Legacy Of The Beast’ tour with Killswitch Engage, but plans were scuppered due to the pandemic.

“All our best-laid plans to bring the Legacy Of The Beast Tour to Australia were derailed by the shut-down of the live music industry during COVID but we assured everyone at the time that we would come back to Australia and, as our fans know, we always keep to our promises,” the band’s manager Rob Smallwood shared in a statement.

“So, as you would imagine, we’re very much looking forward to bringing this amazing new show to the Southern hemisphere and giving our loyal Australian fans the best Maiden show we can. You can be assured it’s worth the wait.”

Iron Maiden released their 17th studio album, Senjutsu, in September 2021, led by singles ‘Stratego’ and ‘The Writing On The Wall’.

Sunday, 1st September – Perth, Rac Arena

Wednesday, 4th September – Adelaide, Adelaide Entertainment Centre

Friday, 6th September – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

Tuesday, 10th September – Brisbane, Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Thursday, 12th September – Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

Fan club pre-sales will commence on Wednesday, 18th October. A Telstra Plus pre-sale will run from Thursday, 19th October. General tickets will go on sale Tuesday, 24th October. For more information and tickets head to the website.

