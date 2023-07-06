Dan Sultan Announces East Coast Tour Dates, Shares New Single ‘Ringing In My Ears’

Dan Sultan will head up the east coast in September and October, playing three dates in support of his highly anticipated new self-titled album, which is due to arrive on Friday, 18th August. The singer will start off the tour at the Princess Theatre in Brisbane on Saturday, 30th September, with a show to follow in Sydney and finally in Melbourne Saturday, 21st October. He’ll be supported at all dates by soul singer WILSN.

Sultan has also released another track from his upcoming album – it’s called ‘Ringing In My Ears’, and it began life in the hinterland of Northern NSW. Listen to to it below.

Dan Sultan: ‘Ringing In My Ears’

“’Ringing In My Ears’ is a power-song that began while driving through the hinterland of Northern NSW while listening to Father John Misty’s album Fear Fun,’ Sultan remembers. “It’s about being in a beautiful place in life and enjoying the moments as they come and inevitably pass. It’s a lot of fun to play live and I love seeing the response from the audience. It’s really exciting.”

We’ve heard a number of songs from the record so far, including ‘Wait In Love‘, ‘Story’, and ‘Won’t Give You That’.

“Until now I’ve shied away from having a photo of my face on any artwork and I’ve now gone completely the other way with this record,” Sultan has said of the new album. “It’s symbolic of just how raw and straight the work is in content albeit extremely polished from a production and writing standpoint.”

“I’ve never been as good as I’ve been while writing and making this record. I’m very proud of my record and I know that I’ve made a beautiful thing that represents myself in all ways. It has fulfilled me and I’m happier and stronger in my work than I’ve ever been. It’s a wonderful thing to feel so peaceful and powerful within my artistry and it’s holistically permeated into every aspect of my life.”

Sultan will also be appearing at the Queenscliff Music Festival in November.

Dan Sultan East Coast Tour Dates 2023

Saturday, 30th September – Princess Theatre, Brisbane

Friday, 13th October – Sydney Town Hall

Saturday, 21st October – Melbourne Recital Hall

Tickets on sale now.

Further Reading

Dan Sultan Announces New Album, Shares New Single ‘Wait in Love’

Dan Sultan Releases Live Video For New Single ‘Won’t Give You That’

Love Letter To A Record: Dan Sultan On Beach Fossils’ ‘Somersault’