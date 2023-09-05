Jai Paul Adds Third Show to 2023 Australian Debut

UK musician Jai Paul is coming to Australia for the first time in December 2023, performing exclusively in Melbourne as part of Victoria’s ALWAYS LIVE event series. Paul announced two shows in late August, on Monday, 4th and Tuesday, 5th December, both of which have sold out. Paul has added a third show at the same venue on Wednesday, 6th December.

Paul played his first run of headline shows earlier this year, kicking off his live career with a performance at Coachella in April. You can see footage from that set below.

Jai Paul at Coachella 2023

Jai Paul has been one of indie music’s most elusive figures over the past dozen years. The songs ‘BTSTU’ and ‘Jasmine’ were picked up by UK radio and embraced by indie blogs in 2010 and 2012, scoring Paul a deal with XL Recordings. An album’s worth of Paul’s demoes was leaked online in 2013, but it wasn’t officially released until 2019, coming out through XL under the name Leak 04-13 (Bait Ones).

Paul released two new singles shortly after the official release of Leak 04-13 (Bait Ones). Those two songs, ‘Do You Love Her Now’ and ‘He’, remain his most recent releases.

Jai Paul 2023 Australian Tour

Monday, 4th December – 170 Russell, Melbourne VIC

Tuesday, 5th December – 170 Russell, Melbourne VIC

Wednesday, 6th December – 170 Russell, Melbourne VIC

Tickets on sale now

