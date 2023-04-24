Tame Impala’s Jay Watson (aka GUM) and King Gizzard’s Ambrose Kenny-Smith Unite on New Single

Tame Impala and Pond member Jay Watson – who also records music of his own under the name GUM – has teamed up with Ambrose Kenny-Smith of King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard and the Murlocs for a pair of new songs.

The two tracks – A-side ‘Minor Setback’ and B-side ‘Old Transistor Radio’ – were released over the weekend as a 7″ vinyl single exclusively for this year’s Record Store Day. Now, they’ve been made available to stream online, with ‘Minor Setback’ arriving alongside a video created by Jacob Armstrong. It’s as trippy as the track itself, which pairs kaleidoscopic, psychedelic production from Watson with Kenny-Smith’s vocals.

GUM – ‘Minor Setback’ (feat. Ambrose Kenny-Smith’

“I make a lot of music, but often don’t have the voice or the steez to put a vocal on certain pieces of music,” Watson said in a statement. “I’ve known Ambrose for 10 years or so now and I’ve always loved his voice, a mix of garage rock and soulfulness. We’ve talked about putting something out together for a long time. I reached out to him and the songs were done in less than a week. Might have to make a whole record!”

Kenny-Smith added: “When GUM hit me up to sing on a few tracks of his I was super excited! These songs are way funkier than anything I’ve ever worked on before. After he sent me ‘Magic Mountain’ by Eric Burdon and War as a reference for the vocals he was wanting from me I was instantly 110% in.”

Watson’s last album as GUM arrived in 2020 with Out of This World, while Pond released latest album 9 the following year. The Murlocs – whom Kenny-Smith fronts – will release their new album, Calm Ya Farm, next month.

