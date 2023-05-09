King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard Have Announced Their 24th Album, ‘PetroDragonic Apocalypse’

Given that King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard released not one, not three, but five records in 2022, one might reasonably expect they’d take it easy this year. You would be incorrect. The Melbourne psych-rock sextet have announced their 24th studio album, PetroDragonic Apocalypse; or Dawn of Eternal Night: An Annihilation of Planet Earth and the Beginning of Merciless Damnation.

The band have not released any singles from the album thus far, and there’s no firm release date just yet. However, the record will be available for pre-order via the band’s own Gizzverse webstore from next Monday, 16th May at 11pm AEST. The album’s artwork was created by longtime Gizz collaborator Jason Galea.

See King Gizz’s ‘PetroDragonic Apocalypse’ Artwork Below

As mentioned, last year was a busy one for King Gizz. In addition to touring heavily overseas, they released five studio albums: Made in Timeland, Omnium Gatherum, Laminated Denim, Changes and Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms and Lava.

In January of this year, King Gizz released an 86-track live album recorded during their three-night stint at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado in 2022. On each night, they performed mammoth three-hour-long sets. They’ve been playing shows in Australia recently, including a gig at Sydney’s Big Top in March that we said showed their “unrivalled blend of frenetic momentum and kinetic energy.”

At the time of writing, the band’s only Australian show on the books for the rest of the year is an appearance at this year’s edition of Splendour in the Grass in July. They’ll play the festival’s second day – Saturday, 22nd July – along with Flume, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Sam Fender, Little Simz, Arlo Parks, Tkay Maidza, Telenova and more.

Further Reading

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Review – Frenetic Momentum and Kinetic Energy in Sydney

Tame Impala’s Jay Watson (aka GUM) and King Gizzard’s Ambrose Kenny-Smith Unite on New Single

Splendour in the Grass 2023: Lizzo, Flume, Mumford & Sons and More