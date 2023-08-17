Kevin Mitchell (Jebediah, Bob Evans) Announces National Retrospective Tour

Fresh from being announced on the lineup for Good Things 2023 with his band Jebediah, Kevin Mitchell AKA Bob Evans has just announced a national headline tour, playing the hits from both of his big projects.

The national anthology concert tour, entitled When Kev Met Bob, will see the Aussie icon perform songs from across his 30-year-spanning catalogue with both Jebediah and his Bob Evans alter ego at nine 18+ dates across Melbourne, Daylesford, Archies Creek, Adelaide, Perth, Newcastle, Sydney, Brisbane and Cairns this September, October and November.

“It’s a little scary!” Kev said in a press statement. “I haven’t really done a proper ‘tour’ in years, as my last album, Tomorrowland, came out during all the COVID lockdowns, so touring has been extremely sporadic ever since.”

He continued: “This is a show I have always had in the back of my mind though. I have always just kind of been sitting on it and waiting until it felt right to do so. For nearly 30 years I have kept my solo music and my Jebediah music separate, and that has been a very deliberate decision that was also an important one to me. I think I have reached the point now however where that separation has done its job. So I suppose it feels a little freeing and exciting to step into a new phase now; The Kevin Evans years!”

Kev will deliver the show over the course of two sets, kicking off with a set full of classic material from the ‘90s and ‘00s, including a bunch of Jebediah rarities, before moving onwards to the Bob Evans years in set two.

“I really think it’s quite simple, there’s no trick to it,” Kev continued. “I still love it and haven’t quit. I suppose that begs the question why. My motivations in the very beginning were always just based around satisfying my own happiness and not really about achieving any sort of tangible markers of success. So my love for it has never been reliant on anything else so it’s never gone away.”

Tickets to the When Kev Met Bob tour are on sale now, and you can check out all the dates and details down below.

Friday, 29th September -The Espy, Melbourne VIC | 18+

Friday, 6th October – Daylesford Hotel, Daylesford VIC | 18+

Saturday, 7th October – Caravan Music Club, Archies Creek VIC | 18+

Thursday, 19th October – Grace Emily Hotel, Adelaide SA | 18+

Friday, 20th October – Milk Bar, Perth WA | 18+

Thursday, 26th October – Bartholomew’s, Newcastle NSW | 18+

Friday, 27th October – The Great Club, Sydney NSW | 18+

Saturday, 28th October – Old Museum (Studio), Brisbane QLD | 18+

Saturday, 25th November – Tanks Art Centre, Cairns QLD | 18+

Tickets on sale now via Oztix

