Jessica Mauboy Announces Extensive 2024 Australian Tour, Announces New Album

Jessica Mauboy has announced her fifth studio album Yours Forever will arrive on Friday, 9th February 2024. The follow-up to 2019’s Hilda, we’ve already heard a number of singles from the record – including ‘Glow’, ‘Automatic’, and ‘Right Here, Right Now’. Mauboy has now released a new single called ‘Give You Love’, which was co-written with Melbourne soul singer WILSN and features her Voice co-host Jason Derulo.

“The collaboration came together quite magically, like beautiful, glistening, crystal-clear water flowing together. When we sent the song to WILSN and she heard my voice on the track for the first time, she burst into tears,” Mauboy shared of the track. “Jason is such an incredible singer and he’s got such a deep soul and spirit. He grew up singing in church and was classically trained, so I had no doubt he would sound amazing on this special song.”

Jessica Mauboy: ‘Give You Love’ featuring Jason Derulo

On the album, Mauboy said it’s her “at my truest self”. “[I’m] comfortable in my skin, not comparing myself or trying to be someone or something that anyone expects me to be,” said the singer. “When you strip it all back, musically it’s beautiful melodies, storytelling lyrics, rhythms that connect with the soul, and it has a depth that I’ve never gone to or shared before.”

Mauboy has also announced a lengthy Australian tour in support of the album, with 22 shows scheduled across the country throughout March, April, and May. It’ll all kick off at the Gippsland Performing Arts Centre in Traralgon on Tuesday, 12th March, taking in all major cities and regional centres before coming to an end in Canberra on Friday, 3rd May.

Aside from the 2024 tour, Mauboy has a few festival dates coming up including the Yarrabah Music & Cultural Festival in North Queensland later this year, which will take place on Saturday, 7th October at the Jilara Oval in Yarrabah.

Jessica Mauboy Yours Forever National Tour 2024

Tuesday, 12th March – Gippsland Performing Arts Centre, Traralgon VIC

​Wednesday, 13th March – West Gippsland Arts Centre, Warragul VIC

​Friday, 15th March – Costa Hall, Geelong VIC

​Saturday, 16th March – Palais Theatre, St Kilda VIC

​Sunday, 17th March – Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo VIC

​Friday, 22nd March – Newcastle Civic Theatre, Newcastle NSW

​Saturday, 23rd March – Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

​Friday, 5th April – Townsville Civic Theatre, Townsville QLD

​Saturday, 6th April – MECC, Mackay QLD

​Sunday, 7th April – Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton QLD

​Tuesday, 9th April – Moncrieff Entertainment Centre, Bundaberg QLD

​Thursday, 11th April – Empire Theatre, Toowoomba QLD

​Friday, 12th April – HOTA Theatre, Gold Coast QLD

​Saturday, 13th April – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

​Thursday, 18th April – Crown Theatre, Perth WA

​Saturday, 20th April – Darwin Entertainment Centre, Darwin NT

​Wednesday, 24th April – Adelaide Entertainment Centre Theatre, Adelaide SA

​Friday, 26th April – Princess Theatre, Launceston TAS

​Saturday, 27th April – Wrest Point Entertainment Centre, Hobart TAS

​Thursday, 2nd May – Albury Entertainment Centre, Albury NSW

​Friday, 3rd May – Canberra Theatre, Canberra ACT

Tickets go on sale Monday, 14th August.

