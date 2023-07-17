Finalists Announced for the 2023 Australian Women in Music Awards

The finalists for the 2023 Australian Women in Music Awards have been revealed, with Jessica Mauboy, Vika & Linda, and country artist Beccy Cole leading the announcement as nominees for the Artistic Excellence Award. Singer Kate Ceberano, jazz/folk artist Jeannie Lewis, and drummer Clare Moore are in the running for the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award.

In the Emerging Artist category, Ashli, Jem Cassar-Daley, and Merinda Dias-Jayasinha have been named as finalist, while Sarah McLeod, Tanya Batt (BATTS), and Toni Watson (Tones and I) are up for the Songwriter Award.

Jessica Mauboy: ‘Right Here Right Now’

This year the AWMA’s will also present the inaugural Women In Heavy Music Award, with Music Feeds’ own Emmy Mack (RedHook), Jelena Goluza, and Amy Simmons named as finalists. See the full list of categories and finalists below.

“AWMA has raised the collective voice – demanding equitable access, safety, and recognition for women in the Australian music industry,” AWMA Founding Executive Producer & Program Director Vicki Gordon said in a statement.

“We support and promote women as vital, essential contributors to the future business growth of the sector and are calling on the industry to adopt Gender Equality as a Core Music Industry value. Gender equity is still a long way in the future and we all need to remain vigilant.”

In a statement, Ceberano said working in the Australian music industry for many years “has been an education and at times a baptism by fire.”

“But we are hardy and the Australian singers that are striking notes globally, not only with their music but with their minds, is outstanding,” Ceberano said. “I’m glad to be a part of this modern community of likeminded artists who wish to share their wisdom and prevail despite all provocation to do otherwise!”

The AWMA’s will take place in Meanjin/Brisbane on Wednesday, 27th September – it will be broadcast at a later date on ABC TV.

Australian Women In Music Awards 2023 Finalists

Artistic Excellence Award

Jessica Mauboy

Beccy Cole

Vika & Linda

Creative Leadership Award

Claire Edwardes

Sharni Honor

Chelsea Wilson

Diversity in Music Award

Ruth O’Brien

Cerisa Benjamin

Ripple Effect Band

Emerging Artist Award

Ashli

Jem Cassar-Daley

Merinda Dias-Jayasinha

Excellence in Classical Music Award

Jenny Duck-Chong

Celia Craig

Anne Cawrse

Inaugural ARIA Executive Leader Game Changer Award

Nazlican Eren

Emily Collins

Sophie Galaise

Filmmaker Award

Philippa Bateman

Amy Louisee

Triana Hernandez

Inaugural Women In Heavy Music Award

Emmy Mack

Jelena Goluza

Amy Simmons

Humanitarian Award

Andrea Smith

Alison Hams

Gemma Farrell

Lifetime Achievement Award

Jeannie Lewis

Clare Moore

Kate Ceberano

Live Creative Production Award

Nikki Nouveau

Naomi Price

Sarah Ponturo

Live Production Touring Award

Karen-lee Herrmann

Jenny Moon

Stacey Queffert

Music Journalist Award

Tait McGregor

Stephanie Eslake

Jane Gazzo

Music Leadership Award

Marianna Annas

Mary Jo Capps AM

Beth Appleton

Music Photographer Award

Ruby Boland

Lucinda Goodwin

Mia Mala McDonald

Songwriter Award

Sarah McLeod

Tanya Batt

Toni Watson

Studio Production Award

Candice Lorrae

Robyn Lee Payne

Elise Reitze-Swensen

