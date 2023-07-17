Finalists Announced for the 2023 Australian Women in Music Awards

The finalists for the 2023 Australian Women in Music Awards have been revealed, with Jessica Mauboy, Vika & Linda, and country artist Beccy Cole leading the announcement as nominees for the Artistic Excellence Award. Singer Kate Ceberano, jazz/folk artist Jeannie Lewis, and drummer Clare Moore are in the running for the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award.
In the Emerging Artist category, Ashli, Jem Cassar-Daley, and Merinda Dias-Jayasinha have been named as finalist, while Sarah McLeod, Tanya Batt (BATTS), and Toni Watson (Tones and I) are up for the Songwriter Award.
Jessica Mauboy: ‘Right Here Right Now’
This year the AWMA’s will also present the inaugural Women In Heavy Music Award, with Music Feeds’ own Emmy Mack (RedHook), Jelena Goluza, and Amy Simmons named as finalists. See the full list of categories and finalists below.
“AWMA has raised the collective voice – demanding equitable access, safety, and recognition for women in the Australian music industry,” AWMA Founding Executive Producer & Program Director Vicki Gordon said in a statement.
“We support and promote women as vital, essential contributors to the future business growth of the sector and are calling on the industry to adopt Gender Equality as a Core Music Industry value. Gender equity is still a long way in the future and we all need to remain vigilant.”
In a statement, Ceberano said working in the Australian music industry for many years “has been an education and at times a baptism by fire.”
“But we are hardy and the Australian singers that are striking notes globally, not only with their music but with their minds, is outstanding,” Ceberano said. “I’m glad to be a part of this modern community of likeminded artists who wish to share their wisdom and prevail despite all provocation to do otherwise!”
The AWMA’s will take place in Meanjin/Brisbane on Wednesday, 27th September – it will be broadcast at a later date on ABC TV.
Australian Women In Music Awards 2023 Finalists
Artistic Excellence Award
- Jessica Mauboy
- Beccy Cole
- Vika & Linda
Creative Leadership Award
- Claire Edwardes
- Sharni Honor
- Chelsea Wilson
Diversity in Music Award
- Ruth O’Brien
- Cerisa Benjamin
- Ripple Effect Band
Emerging Artist Award
- Ashli
- Jem Cassar-Daley
- Merinda Dias-Jayasinha
Excellence in Classical Music Award
- Jenny Duck-Chong
- Celia Craig
- Anne Cawrse
Inaugural ARIA Executive Leader Game Changer Award
- Nazlican Eren
- Emily Collins
- Sophie Galaise
Filmmaker Award
- Philippa Bateman
- Amy Louisee
- Triana Hernandez
Inaugural Women In Heavy Music Award
- Emmy Mack
- Jelena Goluza
- Amy Simmons
Humanitarian Award
- Andrea Smith
- Alison Hams
- Gemma Farrell
Lifetime Achievement Award
- Jeannie Lewis
- Clare Moore
- Kate Ceberano
Live Creative Production Award
- Nikki Nouveau
- Naomi Price
- Sarah Ponturo
Live Production Touring Award
- Karen-lee Herrmann
- Jenny Moon
- Stacey Queffert
Music Journalist Award
- Tait McGregor
- Stephanie Eslake
- Jane Gazzo
Music Leadership Award
- Marianna Annas
- Mary Jo Capps AM
- Beth Appleton
Music Photographer Award
- Ruby Boland
- Lucinda Goodwin
- Mia Mala McDonald
Songwriter Award
- Sarah McLeod
- Tanya Batt
- Toni Watson
Studio Production Award
- Candice Lorrae
- Robyn Lee Payne
- Elise Reitze-Swensen
