Lineup Announced for Yarrabah Music & Cultural Festival: Jessica Mauboy, Electric Fields + More

Jessica Mauboy and Electric Fields have been locked in to perform at the Yarrabah Music & Cultural Festival later this year. Jessie Lloyd and the Yarrabah Brass Band round out the bill for the festival, which will take place on Saturday, 7th October at the Jilara Oval in Yarrabah.

The festival is part of the Tropics Trail leg of the wider Queensland Music Trails program – which sees events spring up all over the state to encourage punters to head out on the road around Queensland. Acts like Sycco, Lime Cordiale, Hatchie, and Emma Donovan have already taken part in QMT events so far this year.

Jessica Mauboy: ‘Automatic’

“I am more than honoured to be headlining Yarrabah Music & Cultural Festival this year for QLD Music Trails,” Mauboy shared in a statement. “I am looking forward to October and can’t wait to see all the smiling faces in Yarrabah on Gunggandji Country! See you all there!”

The whole event is free with registration, which you can do now via Moshtix.

Mauboy released her latest single ‘Right Here Right Now’ in March this year, which followed 2022’s ‘Automatic’ and 2021’s ‘Glow’; the disco-tinged club tracks marked a new direction for the singer, who switched labels from Sony to Warner Music at the end of 2020.

Electric Fields’ last release was a disco-house collab with Tseba called ‘See Your Face’, which dropped in June.

