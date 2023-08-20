Big Skeez Announces Debut Mixtape, Releases New Single ’90s Baby’

Sydney artist and producer Big Skeez has announced his debut mixtape, Work Don’t Stop. The record, which will arrive via NLV Records, doesn’t yet have a release date, with the press release simply teasing that it’s coming soon.

Big Skeez has dropped a new cut from the mixtape, a driving afrobeat track called ’90s Baby’ which features Zimbabwe-Australian rapper DatBreddaDom. “The song is about just having a great time with your family and friends partying and enjoying best memories together,” Big Skeez says about the track, which you can listen to below.

Big Skeez: ’90s Baby’ feat. DatBreddaDom

“Dom came down to Sydney for a weekend and we were just vibing in my studio listing to some of my unreleased records I was showing him and I showed him ’90s Baby’ and he loved it so I told him he should get on it and write a verse, which he did, and we ended up recording his vocals that night.”

Work Don’t Stop is a highly anticipated release from Big Skeez, who has dropped a string of well-received singles over the last couple of years, his most recent being ‘Go Back Home’ which hit shelves earlier in 2023.

The mixtape title track ‘Work Don’t Stop’ landed in November 2022 shortly before he jumped on tour with Allday.

Further Reading

Sydney’s Big Skeez Drops New Single ‘Work Don’t Stop’

Big Skeez Releases New Single ‘Up’, Another Afroswing Home Run

FOURA: The Songs and Artists That Inspired Her ‘Taste’ Mixtape