Jimmy Barnes Shares Health Update Following “Urgent Surgery”

Jimmy Barnes has shared an update on his current health condition, alerting his followers he’s been given the “all clear”. The news comes months after Barnes was forced to cancel his summer touring schedule in order to undergo “urgent surgery”.

Barnes originally made the announcement in late November, explaining that while it was “against [his] religion to blow out gigs”, 50 years of “jumping off PAs and stomping around stages” had caught up with him, necessitating back and hip surgery to alleviate the “constant and severe pain” he was experiencing.

Jimmy Barnes has given fans a health update after “urgent surgery” late last year:

We’ve got 10 out of 10, and an all clear to get on the next plane. Land of Smiles here we come. The kids will look after the veggies, roses and geese. Our next phase of Physio will be in a pool by the Gulf of Siam. Luckiest man in the world right now pic.twitter.com/9MNuoGHFnl — Jimmy Barnes (@JimmyBarnes) February 2, 2023

Taking to social media recently, Barnes revealed to his followers that he is on the mend, having completed his most recent round of treatment before heading to Thailand. “We’ve got 10 out of 10, and an all clear to get on the next plane,” he wrote.

“Land of Smiles here we come,” he added. “The kids will look after the veggies, roses and geese. Our next phase of Physio will be in a pool by the Gulf of Siam. Luckiest man in the world right now.”

“We’re through the rigmarole of check in and customs, ready to board,” he wrote in another post shared hours later. “Thanks for cheering me on, so much positivity has definitely helped. I’ll be working on my book, writing new music between Physio work in the pool.”

Barnes has not yet announced when he will return to the stage, though previously planned tour dates have been rescheduled to begin again in August. His recent round of cancellations also included a planned appearance at Bluesfest, which was set to feature premiere of his newest project, The Barnestormers.