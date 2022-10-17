Jimmy Barnes, The Living End and Noiseworks will be among those taking part in next year’s By The C tour. Announced this week, the upcoming tour will feature a number of veteran Aussie acts performing at seaside venues in January and February 2023.

After launching in Wollongong on Sunday, 29th January, the tour will head to Torquay Common, Victoria on Saturday, 4th February, Royal Tasmanian Botanical Gardens, Hobart on Sunday, 5th February and Coffs Harbour’s Park Beach Reserve on Saturday, 18th February.

Jimmy Barnes – ‘Driving Wheels’

The lineups vary slightly for each show, though Barnes, The Living End, Noiseworks and Baby Animals will appear at all dates. The Screaming Jets, Thirsty Merc, Wolfmother and Dallas Crane will all appear at select dates.

“We’re only doing a handful of shows this summer, so we intend to make each and every one of them count,” Barnes said in a statement. “They’re a full tilt line-up of great rock bands and I can’t wait to get back out there.”

Many acts from the 2023 By The C lineup will also perform at Live In The Vines at Rochford Wines in the Yarra Valley on Saturday, 11th February. Jimmy Barnes will headline, with support from The Living End, Wolfmother, Noiseworks, Baby Animals and Thirsty Merc. Tickets for Live In The Vines and By The C go on sale at 10am AEDT on Saturday 22nd October.

By The C 2023

Sunday, 29th January, 2023 – Thomas Dalton Park, Wollongong, NSW

Jimmy Barnes

The Living End

Noiseworks

Baby Animals

The Screaming Jets

Thirsty Merc

Saturday, 4th February, 2023 – Torquay Common, Torquay, VIC

Jimmy Barnes

The Living End

Wolfmother

Noiseworks

Baby Animals

Dallas Crane

Sunday, 5th February, 2023 – Royal Tasmanian Botanical Gardens, Hobart, TAS

Jimmy Barnes

The Living End

Noiseworks

Baby Animals

Dallas Crane

Saturday, 18th February, 2023 – Park Beach Reserve, Coffs Harbour, NSW

Jimmy Barnes

The Living End

Noiseworks

Baby Animals

The Screaming Jets

Thirsty Merc

Live in the Vines

Saturday, 11th February – Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley, VIC

Jimmy Barnes

The Living End

Wolfmother

Noiseworks

Baby Animals

Thirsty Merc

Tickets on sale from Saturday, 22nd October.

Further Reading

Love Letter to a Record: Reliqa on The Living End’s ‘Modern Artillery’

Jack White Leads Lineup For Adelaide’s Newest Festival, Harvest Rock

Icehouse Announce 40th Anniversary ‘Great Southern Land’ Tour