Jimmy Barnes, The Living End and Noiseworks will be among those taking part in next year’s By The C tour. Announced this week, the upcoming tour will feature a number of veteran Aussie acts performing at seaside venues in January and February 2023.
After launching in Wollongong on Sunday, 29th January, the tour will head to Torquay Common, Victoria on Saturday, 4th February, Royal Tasmanian Botanical Gardens, Hobart on Sunday, 5th February and Coffs Harbour’s Park Beach Reserve on Saturday, 18th February.
Jimmy Barnes – ‘Driving Wheels’
The lineups vary slightly for each show, though Barnes, The Living End, Noiseworks and Baby Animals will appear at all dates. The Screaming Jets, Thirsty Merc, Wolfmother and Dallas Crane will all appear at select dates.
“We’re only doing a handful of shows this summer, so we intend to make each and every one of them count,” Barnes said in a statement. “They’re a full tilt line-up of great rock bands and I can’t wait to get back out there.”
Many acts from the 2023 By The C lineup will also perform at Live In The Vines at Rochford Wines in the Yarra Valley on Saturday, 11th February. Jimmy Barnes will headline, with support from The Living End, Wolfmother, Noiseworks, Baby Animals and Thirsty Merc. Tickets for Live In The Vines and By The C go on sale at 10am AEDT on Saturday 22nd October.
By The C 2023
Sunday, 29th January, 2023 – Thomas Dalton Park, Wollongong, NSW
- Jimmy Barnes
- The Living End
- Noiseworks
- Baby Animals
- The Screaming Jets
- Thirsty Merc
Saturday, 4th February, 2023 – Torquay Common, Torquay, VIC
- Jimmy Barnes
- The Living End
- Wolfmother
- Noiseworks
- Baby Animals
- Dallas Crane
Sunday, 5th February, 2023 – Royal Tasmanian Botanical Gardens, Hobart, TAS
- Jimmy Barnes
- The Living End
- Noiseworks
- Baby Animals
- Dallas Crane
Saturday, 18th February, 2023 – Park Beach Reserve, Coffs Harbour, NSW
- Jimmy Barnes
- The Living End
- Noiseworks
- Baby Animals
- The Screaming Jets
- Thirsty Merc
Live in the Vines
Saturday, 11th February – Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley, VIC
- Jimmy Barnes
- The Living End
- Wolfmother
- Noiseworks
- Baby Animals
- Thirsty Merc
Tickets on sale from Saturday, 22nd October.
