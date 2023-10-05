José González Announces 2024 Australian ‘Veneer’ Tour

José González will return to Australian shores in March next year for a tour celebrating his 2003 album Veneer. González has brought the show to Australia once before, having appeared on the lineup for Sydney’s Vivid LIVE earlier in 2023.

The Veneer tour will take the Swedish songwriter to four cities around Australia, beginning at the Astor Theatre in Perth on Wednesday, 6th March, with shows following in Adelaide (as part of WOMADelaide), Melbourne, and finally Brisbane on Wednseday, 13th March. See all dates and ticket details below.

José González: ‘Hand On Your Heart’

González has also announced the release of a deluxe edition of the album, which will arrive on Friday, 27th October. It’ll contain the original record, along with an unreleased live album recorded in Göteborg in 2003.

The vinyl release includes an essay booklet and song guide written by González; vinyl copies are hand-numbered, and it’ll be a limited run of 3000. You can pre-order it now through Bandcamp.

As part of the release, the singer has released a cover of Kylie Minogue’s 1989 track ‘Hand On Your Heart’, which you can hear above.

Wednesday, 6th March 2024 – Perth – Astor Theatre

Saturday, 9th March 2024 – Adelaide – Womadelaide

Sunday 10th March 2024 – Melbourne – Forum

Wednesday, 13th March 2024 – Brisbane – Fortitude Music Hall

Tickets on sale Wednesday, 11th October via Handsome Tours. Head to Handsome Tours for pre-sale information.

