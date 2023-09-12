Mural of Joy Division’s Ian Curtis Restored after Being Destroyed for Aitch Advertisement

A beloved Manchester mural of Joy Division’s singer Ian Curtis has been recreated in a different location after the original was destroyed last year. The original, which was painted in 2020 on the side of a house in Port Street, was painted over with an Amazon Music ad for rapper Aitch’s debut album Close To Home.

The move caused outrage, and Aitch – who wasn’t aware of the plans – immediately apologised and vowed to replace the original. “It’s come to light that the iconic Ian Curtis mural on Port Street has been painted over with my album artwork,” Aitch wrote on Twitter. “This is the first time I’ve heard of this, me and my team are getting this fixed pronto. No way on earth would I want to disrespect a local hero like Ian.”

Ian Curtis Mural Restored in Manchester

As NME reports, it took a while to find a new location for the mural – which is based on a shot by photographer Philippe Carey, and painted by Akse P19 – as the old location couldn’t be used, but the local council eventually settled on a pub near Piccadilly Railway Station.

The mural was finished just in time for World Suicide Prevention Day, Aske noted in a post on Instagram. “Its theme ‘Creating Hope Through Action’ serves as a reminder that there is an alternative to suicide by providing hope to those who are struggling with suicidal thoughts,” they wrote.

The new artwork was commissioned by Headstock – a music and wellbeing festival – with help from Aitch’s management company.

