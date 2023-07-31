Peter Hook & the Light Announce 2024 Australia Tour, Playing Joy Division and New Order Hits

Peter Hook & the Light have announced they’ll return to Australia in 2024, playing venues across the country throughout May. The New Order and Joy Division co-founder and bassist will kick things off in Adelaide at the Hindley Street Music Hall on Tuesday, 21st May, before playing shows in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, and finally Perth on Tuesday, 28th May.

Hook and co. will be playing through the classic New Order and Joy Division compilation albums titled Substance – released in 1987 and 1988, respectively. Both compilations feature the biggest singles of the bands’ catalogues, including New Order’s ‘Blue Monday’, ‘Bizarre Love Triangle’, and on the Joy Division side, ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’ and ‘Transmission’.

Joy Division: ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’

Hook co-founded Joy Division alongside Bernard Sumner in 1976, disbanding following the death of lead singer Ian Curtis in 1980. Hook and Sumner went on to create New Order with drummer Stephen Morris and released their debut album Movement in 1981.

Hook remained with the band until the mid-2000s, when disagreements within the band led to his departure.

“I don’t think I’ll ever let go of my anger about how I was treated by New Order,” Hook told The Guardian recently. “I have to fight the nasty side of my character to deal with it in a businesslike way. It helps that I have a wonderful life, a wonderful family, and a wonderful career. But it’s like a divorce where you have to share the kids. We’ve got the songs.”

The band have continued to tour without him in the years since, while Hook formed the band The Light and has played consistently over the last decade – playing through both New Order and Joy Division’s discographies. The band have toured Australia many times, the most recent being in 2022.

Tuesday, 21st May – Hindley St. Music Hall, Adelaide

Wednesday, 22nd May – The Tivoli, Brisbane

Friday, 24th May – Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Saturday, 25th May – The Forum, Melburne

Tuesday, 28th May –Astor Theatre, Perth

Tickets on sale Friday, 4th August via Metropolis Touring. You can sign up for pre-sale access now.

