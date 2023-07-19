OK Motels Announces First Artists for 2024 Festival

OK Motels will be back on Dja Dja Wurrung Country in the Victorian town of Charlton in late February 2024. The first artists revealed for the three-day event include The Slingers, whose debut album, Sentimentalism, recently reached #5 in ARIA’s Top 20 Vinyl Albums chart, and Watty Thompson, whose self-titled debut album came out back in April.

The Belair Lip Bombs and feminist water ballet team The Clams are also on board for the country Victorian road trip, with more artists to be announced. The event takes place at the Charlton Motel and accommodates a crowd of approximately 500.

The Belair Lip Bombs – ‘Look the Part’

The novel concept – placing a festival of contemporary, predominantly Melbourne-based artists in a dusty motel in a remote agricultural community – is the brainchild of Kate Berry. OK Motels launched in 2018 and has not only survived the pandemic but is expanding its reach.

Earlier this year, OK Motels curated a stage at the inaugural Tent Pole music festival in Geelong, presenting performances from Sirens, The Prize, Mod Con, The Schizophonics, Floodlights and Magic Dirt. They’re currently planning to launch OK Road Trips, which is teased as a “guide to the places that you won’t want to miss when you’re on the way to somewhere else.”

More artists will be announced for OK Charlton in the lead-up to the February festival. Tickets are on sale now.

OK Motels 2024

The Slingers

Watty Thompson & The Total Fire Band

The Belair Lip Bombs

The Clams (Water Ballet Squad)

+ more TBA

Dates & Venue

Friday, 23rd to Sunday, 25th February – Charlton Motel, Charlton VIC

Tickets on sale now

