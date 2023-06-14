Julia Jacklin Releases Cover of Rowland S. Howard’s ‘Shivers’

Julia Jacklin has shared a new cover of Rowland S. Howard’s beloved track ‘Shivers’. It came about after Jacklin was asked to contribute to a compilation album honouring revered music producer Tony Cohen, who worked on the original track with Howard and Nick Cave’s The Boys Next Door.

“It’s been covered a lot, but it’s a special one for me,” Jacklin shared in a statement. “It was one of the first songs I ever learnt to play. Many Sydney bars, venues and open mic nights have heard me sing this song.”

Julia Jacklin: ‘Shivers’

“Howard wrote it at 16 and I’ve always loved how much the lyrics capture that type of unbridled, dramatic teenage infatuation,” Jacklin continued. “The kind that physically hurts but also makes you laugh at yourself.”

Cohen, who died in 2017 at the age of 60, helped sculpt some of Australia’s most iconic records, including those by Nick Cave, Hunters & Collectors, Powderfinger, Paul Kelly, and more. The compilation album – which also features RVG, Grace Cummings, and Leah Senior – accompanies a recent book by John Olson about Cohen’s life and career, Half Deaf, Completely Mad.

Jacklin’s most recent album PRE PLEASURE was released in 2022, featuring singles like ‘I Was Neon’, ‘Lydia Wears A Cross’, and ‘Love, Try Not To Let Go’. The album was shortlisted for the Australian Music Prize, but was pipped at the post by King Stingray’s debut self-titled record.

