Baker Boy, Julia Jacklin and Mo’Ju Win Big at 2022 Music Victoria Awards

Baker Boy

Baker Boy | Credit: Martin Philbey

Music Victoria announced the winners of its annual awards during a ceremony in Melbourne last night (13th December). The awards took place at Fed Square and celebrated artists from a wide range of backgrounds and stylistic disciplines, including soul artist Mo’Ju, punk band Pinch Points and dance music producer Harvey Sutherland.

Of note among last night’s winners was Yolngu hip hop artist Baker Boy, who picked up three awards including Best Regional Act, Best Song and Best Album for his 2021 LP Gela. The awards for Baker Boy (born Danzal James Baker) come after a sweep at this year’s ARIAs where he picked up five gongs including Album of the Year and Best Solo Artist.

Baker Boy – ‘Survive’ ft. Uncle Jack Charles

Another winner was Julia Jacklin, who was named Best Solo Artist. Jacklin’s 2022 album, PRE PLEASURE, previously won Best Adult Contemporary Album at this year’s ARIAs.

Helen Marcou and Ian “Quincy” McLean were inducted into the Music Victoria Hall of Fame. The couple, who run Bakehouse Studios in Richmond, were commended for over 31 years of service to the Victorian music community. The couple also founded Save Live Australia’s Music (SLAM), and organised the 2010 rally in Melbourne that brought 20,000 music lovers to the steps of parliament to protest prohibitive lock-out laws.

“This induction writes our names next to giants from our community,” the pair said. “Although it’s an overwhelming honour, this recognition helps keep our flame burning.”

The Music Victoria Awards 2022

Hall of Fame Inductees

  • Deborah Conway AM
  • Helen Marcou AM &Ian ‘Quincy’ McLean AM

Best Album

  • Baker Boy – Gela

Best Musician

  • Xani Kolac

Best Song

  • Baker Boy – Survive

Best Group

  • Emma Donovan & The Putbacks

Best Producer

  • Alice Ivy

Best Solo Artist

  • Julia Jacklin

Best DJ

  • MzRizk, Jennifer Loveless
  • (Tied award)

Best Regional Act

  • Baker Boy

MAV Diasporas Award 

  • Charles Maimarosia

Best Blues Work

  • Checkerboard Lounge

Best Country Work

  • Georgia State Line

Best Electronic Work

  • Harvey Sutherland

Best Experimental or Avant-Garde Work

  • The Amplified Elephants

Best Folk Work

  • Kerryn Fields

Best Heavy Work

  • Outright

Best Hip Hop Work

  • MAMMOTH. & Silent Jay

Best Jazz Work

  • Barney McAll

Best Pop Work

  • The Stroppies

Best Reggae or Dancehall Work

  • JahWise

Best Rock Or Punk

  • Pinch Points

Best Soul, Funk, RNB or Gospel Work

  • Mo’Ju

Arts Access Amplify Award

  • Evelyn Ida Morris

The Archie Roach Foundation Award for Emerging Talent

  • Bumpy

Best Metro Festival

  • Brunswick Music Festival (Wurundjeri

Best Regional Festival

  • Port Fairy Folk Festival (Gunditjmara)

Best Large Venue (Metro)

  • Forum Melbourne (Wurundjeri and Boonwurrung)

Best Small Venue (Metro)

  • Brunswick Ballroom (Wurundjeri)

Best Regional Venue (Established)

  • Caravan Music Club – Archies Creek (Boonwurrung)

Best Regional Venue (Under 50 Gigs)

  • Daylesford Hotel (Dja Dja Wurrung)

