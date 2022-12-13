Baker Boy, Julia Jacklin and Mo’Ju Win Big at 2022 Music Victoria Awards

Music Victoria announced the winners of its annual awards during a ceremony in Melbourne last night (13th December). The awards took place at Fed Square and celebrated artists from a wide range of backgrounds and stylistic disciplines, including soul artist Mo’Ju, punk band Pinch Points and dance music producer Harvey Sutherland.
Of note among last night’s winners was Yolngu hip hop artist Baker Boy, who picked up three awards including Best Regional Act, Best Song and Best Album for his 2021 LP Gela. The awards for Baker Boy (born Danzal James Baker) come after a sweep at this year’s ARIAs where he picked up five gongs including Album of the Year and Best Solo Artist.
Baker Boy – ‘Survive’ ft. Uncle Jack Charles
Another winner was Julia Jacklin, who was named Best Solo Artist. Jacklin’s 2022 album, PRE PLEASURE, previously won Best Adult Contemporary Album at this year’s ARIAs.
Helen Marcou and Ian “Quincy” McLean were inducted into the Music Victoria Hall of Fame. The couple, who run Bakehouse Studios in Richmond, were commended for over 31 years of service to the Victorian music community. The couple also founded Save Live Australia’s Music (SLAM), and organised the 2010 rally in Melbourne that brought 20,000 music lovers to the steps of parliament to protest prohibitive lock-out laws.
“This induction writes our names next to giants from our community,” the pair said. “Although it’s an overwhelming honour, this recognition helps keep our flame burning.”
The Music Victoria Awards 2022
Hall of Fame Inductees
- Deborah Conway AM
- Helen Marcou AM &Ian ‘Quincy’ McLean AM
Best Album
- Baker Boy – Gela
Best Musician
- Xani Kolac
Best Song
- Baker Boy – Survive
Best Group
- Emma Donovan & The Putbacks
Best Producer
- Alice Ivy
Best Solo Artist
- Julia Jacklin
Best DJ
- MzRizk, Jennifer Loveless
- (Tied award)
Best Regional Act
- Baker Boy
MAV Diasporas Award
- Charles Maimarosia
Best Blues Work
- Checkerboard Lounge
Best Country Work
- Georgia State Line
Best Electronic Work
- Harvey Sutherland
Best Experimental or Avant-Garde Work
- The Amplified Elephants
Best Folk Work
- Kerryn Fields
Best Heavy Work
- Outright
Best Hip Hop Work
- MAMMOTH. & Silent Jay
Best Jazz Work
- Barney McAll
Best Pop Work
- The Stroppies
Best Reggae or Dancehall Work
- JahWise
Best Rock Or Punk
- Pinch Points
Best Soul, Funk, RNB or Gospel Work
- Mo’Ju
Arts Access Amplify Award
- Evelyn Ida Morris
The Archie Roach Foundation Award for Emerging Talent
- Bumpy
Best Metro Festival
- Brunswick Music Festival (Wurundjeri
Best Regional Festival
- Port Fairy Folk Festival (Gunditjmara)
Best Large Venue (Metro)
- Forum Melbourne (Wurundjeri and Boonwurrung)
Best Small Venue (Metro)
- Brunswick Ballroom (Wurundjeri)
Best Regional Venue (Established)
- Caravan Music Club – Archies Creek (Boonwurrung)
Best Regional Venue (Under 50 Gigs)
- Daylesford Hotel (Dja Dja Wurrung)
