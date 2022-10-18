Sydney Festival Announces 2023 Program: Bonobo, Katie Noonan & More

The Sydney Festival has unveiled the program for its 2023 edition, with a number of high-profile musicians included. Curated by artistic director Olivia Ansell, the event features a total of 748 performances across 54 venues, and boasts its largest lineup of international artists since 2019.

Running from Thursday, 5th through Sunday, 29th January, the upcoming Sydney Festival encourages audiences back into the city to rediscover “familiar locations in different and unusual ways ” while helping to “revive the long-forgotten haunts of old-world Sydney.”

Sydney Festival announces its 2023 lineup:

The music programming shines a light on both local and international names. The two-part concert, Call to the Morning, Call to the Night, will feature US composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith and UK producer Bonobo. The former will perform in the early hours, highlighting the city’s ambient sounds and stillness, while the latter will take over the Masonic Centre’s Banquet Hall for a dynamic DJ set.

Katie Noonan will be honouring the 50th anniversary of Joni Mitchell’s Blue backed by a five-piece band and Prinnie Stevens will pay tribute to the great women of song with Women In Cabaret. Emma Donovan and Paul Grabowsky will play a number of country gospel classics in Old Rugged Cross, while Ursula Yovich will highlight the universal language of song in An Evening With Ursula Yovich.

The lineup also features Paul Capsis, Francis Greep, Lisa Moore, Hamed Sadeghi, Benjamin Northey, and more. The worlds of music and art will combine with the Brett Whiteley Studio Sessions, which will include performances from Tim Freedman, Chris Abrahams and Martha Marlow, and Alma Zygier, who’ll create musical responses to the works of the late Brett Whiteley.

The full Sydney Festival lineup is available via the website. Last month, the festival announced it would no longer be accepting funding from foreign governments following widespread backlash earlier this year.

Sydney Festival 2023

Thursday, 5th January – Sunday, 29th January, 2023 – Various Locations, Sydney, NSW

Further Reading

Let Them Eat Cake Announces Lineup For 2023 New Year’s Day Festival

Introducing First & Forever: A Celebration Of Blak Excellence At Hanging Rock

Katie Noonan on ‘Polyserena’ Anniversary: “We Were a Bunch of Hippies From Brisbane”