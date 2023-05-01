Keanu Reeves Promises New Music with His Grunge Band Dogstar

Keanu Reeves’ grunge band Dogstar is currently gearing up to release their first new music in 23 long years. The band confirmed on Instagram that they’ll be “rolling out some new music” in the coming months, and will be playing some live gigs as well.

“We are overjoyed to see such a response! Honestly, didn’t expect this,” the band wrote in an Instagram comment under a post of the band at a photoshoot. “It makes us want to play out even more. We will be rolling out some new music this summer, followed by some gigs. As soon as it’s all figured out we will let everyone know immediately.”

Dogstar: ‘Superstar’

The band said they have a “fantastic team” that is helping them get everything ready, and they’re set to make a music video to accompany their first new track.

“Can’t wait to share our new music with everyone,” the band continued. “It’s the most satisfying and meaningful batch of songs we’ve ever done. Thanks again for being so patient with us. We truly have the best, most loyal fans!”

The band’s last release was their second album Happy in 2000, the follow-up to 1996’s Our Little Visionary. Dogstar reunited last year, sharing a simple post on Instagram with the caption, “We’re back”.

Reeves, who plays bass in the band, is still fairly busy with his main gig: John Wick: Chapter 4 is currently in cinemas, and will also star in the spin-off film Ballerina which is due for release in 2024.

