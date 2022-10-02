Kendrick Lamar Brings a Trio of ‘Mr. Morale’ Cuts to ‘Saturday Night Live’

Kendrick Lamar was the musical guest for the first episode of Saturday Night Live‘s 48th season over the weekend, where he brought three songs from his latest album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers. It marked Lamar’s fourth appearance on the show, having performed in 2013 and 2014, and joining Anderson .Paak for ‘Tints’ in 2018.

First up, the rapper performed a medley of ‘Rich Spirit’ and ‘N95’ in which he stood solitary in a giant light box. He later returned to deliver ‘Father Time’, bringing out Sampha – who appears on the studio version of the track – for the performance. Watch all three performances below.

Watch Kendrick Lamar’s SNL Appearance Below

Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, Lamar’s fifth studio album (and final to be released through Top Dawg Entertainment) arrived back in May of this year, following up 2017’s DAMN. In addition to Sampha, the album also features appearances from the likes of Ghostface Killah, Portishead‘s Beth Gibbons, Summer Walker, Lamar’s cousin Baby Keem and actress Taylour Paige. A short film recently arrived for the Paige-featuring ‘We Cry Together’.

In December, Lamar will head to Australia as part of his world tour in support of Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, playing arena shows in Perth, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane, joined by Baby Keem and Tanna Leone. See dates and other details here.

