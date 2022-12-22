Tyler, the Creator’s Favourite Songs of 2022 Were by Kendrick Lamar, Steve Lacy, Pusha T and More

Tyler, the Creator has revealed his favourite songs of 2022, naming the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T, Steve Lacy and Pharrell Williams. Lamar’s Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers tracks ‘Worldwide Steppers’ and ‘Savior’ made the cut, plus Pusha’s Jay-Z-assisted ‘Neck & Wrist’, from It’s Almost Dry.

There’s also Lacy’s Gemini Rights cut ‘Buttons’, and Williams’ ‘Cash In Cash Out’, which featured Tyler along with 21 Savage. The Sweet Enoughs’ ‘In Mind’ (from 2020), Charles Stepney’s ‘Around the House’ and Sol Set’s ‘Pour le Moment’ were among the others that made the cut, while Omar Apollo‘s Ivory track ‘Tamagotchi’ was a late addition.

Tyler, the Creator’s Favourite Songs of 2022

✨FAVS:

sweet enoughs in mind/

charles stepney around the house/

pusha neck n wrist/

sol set pour le moment/

dina ogon tombola 94/

steve lacy buttons/

P 21 T cash in cash out/

kenny worldwide steppy/

la verne washington i found what/

pearl n oysters candy/

kenny savior:

2022 — T (@tylerthecreator) December 20, 2022

DAWG I KNEW IT WAS A SONG I FORGOT WHEN I MADE THIS MENTAL LIST. THE BRIDGE ON THAT IS 10 https://t.co/C6HkiJZhQM — T (@tylerthecreator) December 20, 2022

Aside from ‘Cash In Cash Out’, Tyler, the Creator featured on several other artists’ tracks this year. He kicked off the year by appearing on The Weeknd‘s Dawn FM cut ‘Here We Go… Again’. In March, Tyler featured on two songs from Nigo’s I Know NIGO! – ‘Lost and Found Freestyle 2019’ with A$AP Rocky, and ‘Come On, Let’s Go’.

Elsewhere this year, Tyler also featured on Brent Faiyaz‘ Wasteland song ‘Gravity’, and lent vocals to ‘Open a Window’ by Rex Orange Country (prior to the singer’s sexual assault allegations back in October). He also composed the score for a Louis Vuitton show in Paris curated by the late Virgil Abloh.

While he didn’t release any music as a lead artist this year, Tyler kept pretty busy throughout 2022, toured heavily behind his Grammy-winning 2021 album Call Me If You Get Lost (including Splendour in the Grass appearances and Aussie headline shows).

