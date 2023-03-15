KIAN and Becca Hatch Unite on New Collab ‘All of Me’

KIAN and Becca Hatch have teamed up for a new collaborative single, ‘All of Me.’ Featuring soaring production from Lucy Blomkamp, the track showcases the duo’s sublime vocal pairing with gorgeous harmonies throughout. According to a joint press statement, the song is “about how raw a connection can be,” adding that “all facets of relationships have their imperfections, but it’s about how you come together to accept and understand them.”

“‘All of Me’ comes from both an internal perspective and a conversational one,” they said. “It’s a reflection of two individuals holding themselves accountable and being empathetic towards one another as they navigate the ups and downs in day-to-day life. True understanding is taking someone for everything that they are, their strengths and their flaws; because after all that’s what makes us unique.”

Watch the Video for KIAN and Becca Hatch’s New Song ‘All of Me’

‘All of Me’ arrives alongside a video directed by Matt Wilson, a frequent collaborator on music videos for both KIAN and Hatch. According to KIAN, the story conveyed in the video is “about two people leaving mostly everything behind; giving and accepting who each other are and that life is never going to be perfect.”

“The visuals are supposed to reflect moments of feeling free amongst the clutter of the world through locations and carefree actions,” the singer-songwriter said.

‘All of Me’ marks the first new music from KIAN since he released his second EP Shine last year. The seven-track release featured singles like ‘Direction’ and ‘Fit in Here’, plus ‘Come Through’ – a collaboration with three-fifths of Korean-Australian rap collective 1300.

Hatch, meanwhile, released a pair of standalone singles last year: ‘Without You’ and the Tentendo-assisted ‘Blessed.’ She’ll perform at the Sydney Opera House’s Utzon Room in May as part of this year’s Vivid LIVE lineup.

Further Reading

Vivid LIVE Announces Full Lineup: José González, Cat Power, Dev Hynes and More

Listen To Becca Hatch & B Wise’s Collaborative Single ‘B The One’

Becca Hatch Gives John Farnham’s ‘Burn For You’ An RnB Makeover For Like A Version