King Krule Releases New Single, Confirms New Album is Coming in June

London songwriter King Krule has announced his new album Space Heavy will be released on Friday, 9th June. It’s the fourth album from Archy Marshall under the King Krule moniker, following 2020’s Man Alive!.

We’ve also received the first single from the new album – the gentle and tinkering ‘Seaforth’. It’s landed with a video directed by King Krule’s longtime collaborator Jocelyn Anquetil. Have a listen to it below.

King Krule: ‘Seaforth’

Space Heavy was written by Marshall between 2020 and 2022, largely constructed on train journeys between Liverpool and London. According to a press release, Marshall “found himself fascinated by the notion of “the space between””. “The space haunted by dreams of love, touching a narrative of lost connection, losing people and situations to the guillotine of the universe,” it states.

King Krule’s last release was the 2021 live album You Heat Me Up, You Cool Me Down, which pulled together tracks from across his career. His last Australian tour was in 2018.

Recently, a bunch of unreleased King Krule tracks that were only being sold on tour as flexi discs made their way online. Fans speculated that these tracks would appear on the new album, and it appears one of them – ‘Flimsier’ – has done so. See the full tracklist of Space Heavy below.

King Krule – Space Heavy

Flimsier Pink Shell Seaforth That Is My Life, That Is Yours Tortoise Of Independency Empty Stomach Space Cadet Flimsy Hamburgerphobia From The Swamp Seagirl Our Vacuum Space Heavy When Vanishing If Only It Was Warmth Wednesday Overcast

