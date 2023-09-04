KISS to Perform at 2023 AFL Grand Final

KISS have been locked as the pre-game entertainment at this year’s AFL Grand Final, which will take place on Saturday, 30th September. The short set will be one of the band’s last ever in Australia, having previously announced their final show in the country in Sydney on Saturday, 7th October.

KISS were here just last year on their End of the Road tour, which saw them nine shows across the country in August. The band’s final ever show will take place in their hometown of New York City on Saturday, 2nd December; nearly four years after their farewell tour started.

KISS: ‘I Was Made For Lovin’ You’

“KISS will bring the energy and their trademark showmanship to Grand Final Day and put on a great, great show for the 100,000 fans at the ‘G and millions watching around the country,” said Kylie Rogers, AFL’s EGM Commercial and Customer. “Their reputation speaks for itself, they are responsible for some of the best live shows in music history and we know Gene, Paul, Eric and Tommy will absolutely rock the MCG pre-game.”

Crowded House were reportedly in line to perform at the Grand Final, but pulled out in early August, leaving the league scrambling to find a replacement.

KISS’s decision to return to the country for some unexpected final shows was largely because of a petition from their fanbase.

“You have made your voices loud enough that it was impossible for us not to hear you,” Paul Stanley told fans. “We are overwhelmed by your petitions and calls for one last KISS so we are now announcing that The End Of The Road will detour one last time to Sydney for a final bombastic farewell. As unexpected as this is for us, we will make it unforgettable for all who share the night with us.”

