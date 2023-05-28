KISS Announce Last Ever Australian Show in October 2023

KISS will return to Australia for one final goodbye. The New York City rock band will perform at Sydney’s Accor Stadium on Saturday, 7th October. The unexpected farewell show, billed as ‘The Final Curtain’, follows the band’s comprehensive ‘End of the Road’ Australian tour in August and September 2022.

Pre-sale tickets for KISS’ final Australian show go on sale at 2.00pm local time today, Monday, 29th May. General tickets go on sale at 12.00pm local time on Wednesday, 31st May. Details below.

Lola reviews KISS’ End of the Road Tour in Sydney

The band’s decision to return to Australia is the consequence of a petition started by some of KISS’ many Australia-based diehards. Their visit to Sydney precedes their last-ever show, which is due to take place at New York’s Madison Square Garden on Saturday, 2nd December. Paul Stanley, the band’s founding vocalist and guitarist, addressed the band’s enormous Australian audience in a statement.

“You have made your voices loud enough that it was impossible for us not to hear you,” he said. “We are overwhelmed by your petitions and calls for one last KISS so we are now announcing that The End Of The Road will detour one last time to Sydney for a final bombastic farewell. As unexpected as this is for us, we will make it unforgettable for all who share the night with us.”

KISS – The Final Curtain

Saturday, 7th October – Accor Stadium, Sydney NSW

KISS Fan Club pre-sale: Monday, 29th May, 2pm (local time). General public on sale: Wednesday, 31st May, 12pm (local time) – tickets here

Further Reading

We Asked a Seven-Year-Old KISS Superfan to Review the Band’s Sydney Show

KISS Review – Enough Substance to Maintain the Style at Melbourne Farewell

KISS Accidentally Flew the Australian Flag During A Show In Austria