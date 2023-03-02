KUČKA Announces Australian Tour and New Single, ‘Cry Cry Cry’

Singer and producer KUČKA has announced an Australian tour beginning in late March in support of her upcoming single ‘Cry Cry Cry’. The new single is set to land on Friday, 24th March – it’ll be KUČKA’s first new music of 2023 and follows the singles ‘Not There’ and ‘Mess Up’ from November 2022.

The tour is set to launch at Mary’s Underground in Sydney on Friday, 31st March, before heading to The Workers Club, Melbourne, and finishing up at The Rechabite in the artist’s hometown of Perth. Scope out all the dates and details below.

Kučka: ‘Messed Up’

The third stop on the ‘Cry Cry Cry’ tour will be at Meadow Festival in Bambra, where KUČKA will appear alongside artists like Kurt Vile & The Violators, Black Midi, and Jen Cloher.

KUČKA’s debut album Wrestling was released back in April 2021, spearheaded by the Flume-assisted ‘Drowning’, and ‘Real’, which was co-produced by Nosaj Thing.

There’s no official word yet on whether ‘Cry Cry Cry’ will form part of a bigger project, but KUČKA’s flagged that she’ll be playing new material on the upcoming tour.

KUČKA Cry Cry Cry Australian Tour 2023

Friday, 31st March – Mary’s Underground, Sydney

Saturday, 1st April – Meadow Festival, Bambra

Sunday, 2nd April – The Workers Club, Melbourne

Thursday, 6th April – The Rechabite, Perth

Tickets are on sale now via KUČKA’s website.

