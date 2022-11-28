Victorian music festival Meadow returns for its ninth outing in 2023. The lineup includes Kurt Vile & The Violators (USA), Black Midi (UK), Jen Cloher and Kučka. The festival will take place from Friday, 31st March–Sunday, 2nd April in Bambra, a rural town in the state’s southwest.

The onstage action takes place in the Bambra Bowl, a natural amphitheatre. The 2023 lineup also includes Cash Savage and the Last Drinks, Big Scary, Ruby Gill and Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice, with DJs to be announced. Find the full lineup below.

Meadow 2023: Big Names, Intimate Capacity

Tickets to the event are capped at 1500, making it an intimate affair, especially when compared to Meredith or Falls Festival (around 12,500 and 18,000 respectively).

Philadelphia’s drawling son of slacker rock, Kurt Vile, was recently in the country for an exclusive set at Adelaide’s Harvest Rock Festival. He also hopped on stage with his former collaborator Courtney Barnett in support of Nick Cave and Warren Ellis at Hanging Rock last weekend.

Meadow 9, 2023

Kurt Vile & The Violators (US)

Black Midi (UK)

Jen Cloher

Kučka

Cash Savage & The Last Drinks

Big Scary

Loods

daine

Rona.

Agung Mango

Ayebatonye

Mirasia

Ruby Gill

Komang

Gena Rose Bruce

Delivery

Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice

Workhorse

Way Dynamic

Wildfire Manwurrk

Tickets here.

Dates & Venue

Friday, 31st March—Sunday, 2nd April — Bambra, Victoria

