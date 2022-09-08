Just under 25 years since it was released, Kylie Minogue has announced a vinyl reissue of her sixth album, Impossible Princess. Announced this week, ahead of the record’s silver anniversary on 22nd October, the new edition will arrive one day shy of the forthcoming milestone.

The forthcoming anniversary edition of Impossible Princess will see the record pressed onto vinyl for the first time, with fans able to choose from orange, violet, or marble-coloured vinyl. All formats of the record will be housed in a gatefold sleeve with original artwork.

Originally arriving in 1997, Impossible Princess served as Minogue’s sixth album and arrived as a bold and experimental shift when compared to her 1994 self-titled effort. Inspired by the likes of Britpop and ’90s-era techno, the record was a genre-shifting collection of work, showcasing Minogue’s versatility across electronica, trip-hop, and rock.

Ultimately, the record’s reception was somewhat divided, going Platinum in her home country and only charting in Australia and the UK. The record did however spawn four singles, including the likes of ‘Some Kind Of Bliss’, ‘Breathe’, ‘Cowboy Style’, and ‘Did It Again’, with the latter becoming Minogue’s last entry in triple j’s Hottest 100 to date.

Viewed on a grander scale, the record’s experimental nature allowed Minogue to refocus her efforts somewhat, ultimately finding the inspiration to take on the more polished pop direction that would follow on 2000’s Light Years and 2001’s now-iconic Fever. Pre-orders for the vinyl reissue of Impossible Princess are available now.

