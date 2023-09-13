La Femme, Laure Briard to Headline So Frenchy So Chic 2024

Francophiles rejoice, So Frenchy So Chic will be back in action in January 2024. The annual celebration of French culture will land at Werribee Park Mansion in Melbourne/Naarm on Sunday, 14th January and Centennial Park on Gadigal land on Saturday, 20th January.

New wave psych-rockers La Femme lead the event’s live music lineup, hailing from Biarritz in southwestern France. They’ll be joined on the bill by Toulouse psych-pop singer-songwriter Laure Briard, Marseillais glam punk outfit Kill the Pain and Franco-Australian soul-pop artist Malo’.

La Femme – ‘Sur La Planche 2013’

2024 is the 13th year of activity for So Frenchy So Chic. In addition to the music program, attendees can expect French gastronomy, fashion, Champagne and wine, as well as French language lessons, ceramics demonstrations and a pétanque tournament. Kids are invited to join the fun too, with a variety of kid-centric arts and craft, face painting, magic and mime classes on offer.

So Frenchy So Chic 2024

La Femme

Laure Briard

Kill The Pain

Malo’

Sunday, 14th January – Werribee Park Mansion, Melbourne/Naarm VIC

Saturday, 20th January – Centennial Park, Sydney/Gadigal Land NSW

Early bird tickets on sale now

