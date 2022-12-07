Lana Del Rey Announces New Album and Shares Title Track

Lana Del Rey is back. The singer-songwriter has returned with news that her ninth studio album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, will arrive on Friday, 10th March via Interscope.

The album’s cover art reveals its collaborators, with production handled by Jack Antonoff, Drew Erickson, Mike Hermosa, Zach Dawes and Benji. Featured artists on the record include Jon Batiste, Bleachers, Father John Misty, Tommy Genesis and more. To coincide with the album’s announcement, Del Rey has also shared its title track. Listen to that below:

Lana Del Rey – ‘Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd’

When it arrives, Del Rey’s new album will follow 2021’s Chemtrails over the Country Club and Blue Banisters. In January this year, Del Rey released her first post-Blue Banisters single, a track called ‘Watercolor Eyes’, premiering it through an episode of HBO series Euphoria.

This year has also seen Del Rey cover Father John Misty’s Chloë and the Next 20th Century cut ‘Buddy’s Rendezvous’, as well as appear on Taylor Swift‘s Midnights track ‘Snow on the Beach’.

Earlier this year, Del Rey said in a series of since-deleted videos that a laptop, hard drive and video cameras had been stolen from her car, with the thieves gaining access to unfinished tracks. She said she had also lost the manuscript for a poetry book she had been working on.

Further Reading

Georgia Maq on Her Favourite Cover Songs: Lana Del Rey, Jamie T and More

Love Letter To A Record: Jack Panther On Lana Del Rey’s ‘Ultraviolence’

Watch Hayley Mary Cover Lana Del Rey’s ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’ For Triple J Like A Version