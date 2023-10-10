Christian Influencer Accuses Lana Del Rey of Witchcraft

Lana Del Rey has responded to a Christian influencer who accused her of practicing witchcraft. In a recent video, influencer Traci Coston pointed out certain crowd movements at Lana Del Rey shows, which Coston claims are clear evidence that the singer is imbuing her songs with witchcraft.

“This is not normal,” Coston asserts, showing a video of a crowd shifting to the right. “That’s not a mosh pit… whatever witchcraft Lana Del Rey is doing, the spells she’s putting on her music to make it attractive… those demons are being invited into the crowd and into you.”

Lana Del Rey Accused of Witchcraft

Coston follows up this claim with the usual spiel of telling people to turn to the bible and to stay away from Lana Del Rey concerts.

Del Rey, a consummate internet lurker, found the video and responded by commenting from her @honeymoon account, as caught by Stereogum. “Bitch I know the Bible verse for verse better than you do,” Del Rey wrote. “PS you’re giving off super gremlin energy. Not in a good way.”

Del Rey has form in the area, having grown up as a Catholic and embraced Christianity in adulthood – she attends church regularly, and her recent album Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd contained words from her pastor.

