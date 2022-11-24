PRICIE Unveils Debut EP, ‘IT’S PRICIE’

Nigerian-born, Australian-based producer, singer and songwriter PRICIE has continued to build upon an already-impressive year, sharing her debut EP, IT’S PRICIE. A culmination of tracks created over the past couple of years, the EP collects the likes of ‘too dang good’, the Genesis Owusu-featuring ‘FRIENDZONE’, and September’s ‘Big Girls’.

Having burst onto the scene in 2021, PRICIE has since amassed a fervent following thanks to her consistent musical output and high-energy live performances The seven tracks on her debut EP help to contextualise the live experience while also providing something of a taste of what’s to come for the acclaimed artist.

PRICIE – ‘U, U And Only U’

“This EP is the first time I get to welcome a closer look at PRICIE, both for myself and the audience,” she explains. “Each song carries a journey and experience of reflection, realisation and acceptance.

“This EP for me on a personal level represents, and is, the result of immense hard work and creative commitment,” she adds. “I got to collaborate with wonderful creatives and producers I’ve always adored, so this whole EP is my entering into the musical world I call mine.”

The release of IT’S PRICE also follows on from the artist’s appearance on ‘Naive’, a track on the debut solo album by former Preatures vocalist Isabella Manfredi. In addition to a highly-regarded appearance at the 2022 Splendour In The Grass festival, PRICIE shared the single ‘M.O.M. (Money On Me)’ in May and the Dear Silas collaboration, ‘Beautifuh’, in March.

