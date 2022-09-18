Laneway Festival Announce Dates and Venues for 2023 Return

After a lengthy absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Laneway organisers have announced dates and venues for the festival’s glorious return next year. St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival 2023 will take place in Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide, Melbourne, Perth and Auckland in February of next year.

While next year’s bill is yet to be revealed, you won’t have to wait long to find out who’ll be playing. According to organisers, the festival’s “best ever line-up” will be announced this Wednesday (21st September). See dates and venues below, and register for pre-sale ticket access here.

Laneway Festival Will Return in 2023

WE'RE BACK! Laneway is coming back in 2023, with all cities 16+! Our best ever line-up will be revealed Wednesday morning. Register for the presale now for the chance to win the ultimate Laneway x @afterpay_au VIP experience for you + a friend: https://t.co/UivgW5yfMn 🎉 pic.twitter.com/CCZvG6xf6b — Laneway Festival (@lanewayfest) September 18, 2022

Laneway’s return next year will come after its 2021 and 2022 editions were both cancelled due to the pandemic. In February, when announcing that Laneway would not go ahead this year, organisers revealed that several acts for 2023 had already been booked.

“It’s already feeling like one of those very special Laneway lineups,” they said at the time. “There are so many exciting ideas and dreams coming into the picture and we look forward to sharing them with you into the new normal.”

Laneway’s last iteration, in 2020, featured big-named international artists including Charli XCX, The 1975 and Earl Sweatshirt, along with homegrown acts like King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Julia Jacklin, Spacey Jane, The Chats, Stella Donnelly, DMA’S and Ocean Alley.

Laneway Festival 2023

Monday, 30th January – Albert Park, Auckland (Tāmaki Makaurau)

Saturday, 4th February – Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane (Turrbal)

Sunday, 5th February – Sydney Showground, Sydney (Burramattagal and Wangal)

Friday, 10th February – Bonython Park, Adelaide (Kaurna)

Saturday, 11th February – The Park, Flemington, Melbourne (Wurundjeri)

Sunday, 12th February – Wellington Square, Perth (Whadjuk)

Further Reading

St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival, The Domain – 2/2/20