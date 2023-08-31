Laneway Festival Confirms Dates and Venues for 2024

Laneway Festival has locked in all the dates and venues for its 2024 event. The festival will stretch over six cities throughout February, kicking off at the Brisbane Showgrounds on Saturday, 3rd, February.

The festival will land at the Sydney Showgrounds a day later; Adelaide will get its turn on Friday, 9th February, while Melbourne and Perth will close out the run on Saturday, 10th and Sunday, 11th February, respectively. Auckland hasn’t missed out either – the festival will return there on Tuesday, 6th February. See the full rundown below.

Laneway 2023 Festival Highlights

Laneway Festival returned in February 2023 after a two-year hiatus caused by COVID; the lineup was led by HAIM, Joji, Phoebe Bridgers, and Fred Again.., who caused something like pandemonium across Sydney with his rapidly sold-out headline sideshows.

The 2024 Laneway Festival lineup is due to drop very, very soon – last year it arrived mere days after the venue/date announcement, so keep your eyes peeled. You can sign up for pre-sale festival tickets below.

Saturday, 3rd February – Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane/Turrbal Targun

Sunday, 4th February – Sydney Showground, Burramattagal and Wangal Land

Tuesday, 6th February – Western Springs, Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau

Friday, 9th February – Bonython Park, Adelaide/Kaurna Yerta

Saturday, 10th February – The Park, Flemington Melbourne/Wurundjeri Biik

Sunday, 11th February – Wellington Square, Perth/Whadjuk Boodjar

You can sign up to the pre-sale here.

