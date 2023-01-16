Thelma Plum, Spacey Jane and More Feature on Albo’s Hottest 100 List

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has revealed his triple j Hottest 100 votes, with local acts like Spacey Jane, Thelma Plum and King Stingray making the cut.

He posted his votes on Instagram yesterday, with King Stingray’s ‘Camp Dog’ sitting atop the list, followed by Alex the Astronaut’s ‘Haircut’, Hatchie’s ‘Quicksand’, G Flip’s ‘GET ME OUTTA HERE’ and Ball Park Music’s ‘Stars In My Eyes’.

King Stingray – ‘Camp Dog’

The heavy Australian presence continued with Gang of Youths‘ ‘in the wake of your leave’, Thelma Plum’s ‘The Brown Snake’, and Spacey Jane’s ‘It’s Been A Long Day’. The only non-Australian act to make it on the list was Florence + The Machine, with their track ‘Free’.

A bunch of the acts expressed their gratitude for the PM in the comments, including Hatchie, who simply wrote “Slay king”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anthony Albanese (@albomp)

Whether he meant to or not, Albanese has picked a few tracks that are predicted to be right up the top of the countdown. As we reported last week, triple j revealed that only 125 votes were separating the tracks sitting at #1 and #2 in the poll, making it one of the closest countdowns in recent years (although nowhere near as close as that 2007 count, in which the winner scraped by with just 14 votes).

If we take into account the predictions from vote aggregator Warm Tunas, then the tracks potentially battling it out for #1 are Gang of Youths’ ‘in the wake of your leave’ and Ball Park Music’s ‘Stars In My Eyes’. At the time of writing, Gang of Youths are sitting in the top spot.

Of course, Albo has long been a fan of GOY – he was spotted downing a beer at their Enmore Theatre show in August. He also invited Plum to perform at Parliament House late last year.

Voting for the Hottest 100 closes on Monday, 23rd January at 12pm AEDT. The countdown will take place on Saturday, 28th January at midday AEDT, with the Hottest 200 happening the day before from 10am local time.

Further Reading

The Race for the Hottest 100 is Currently Neck and Neck

NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our 50 Favourite Australian Songs of 2022

A Guide to Every Australian Music Festival Happening in 2023