Lewis Capaldi Adds New Sydney Show To 2023 Australian Tour

Lewis Capaldi has expanded his Australian arena tour with a second and final show in Sydney, after the first one sold out in less than a week. The Scottish singer will play an extra date in the NSW capital at Qudos Bank Arena on Friday, 7th July 2023. The news comes after the tour previously expanded to include an extra Melbourne show.

Tickets for the new Sydney date will go on sale from 9am AEDT on Friday, 4th November.

WATCH: Lewis Capaldi – ‘Forget Me’

The crooner will return for his now seven-date tour of the country in July 2023 in support of his newly-announced second album, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, performing arena shows in Sydney, Perth, Adelaide, and Melbourne. It’ll mark his first visit to the country since early 2020, when he played a run of sold out headline shows alongside a slot at Falls Festival.

Capaldi’s upcoming second LP, the follow-up to his 2019 debut, Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent – which charted in the Australian top ten – is due to reach our ears on Friday, 19th May. The album will feature the single ‘Forget Me’, which you can listen to now.

“I don’t want to create a new sound for myself, or reinvent myself,” Capaldi said of the record. “The songs I want to write are emotional songs, about love or loss.”

Lewis Capaldi – Australian Tour 2023

Tickets for new Sydney show on sale from 9am AEDT Friday, 4th November via Secret Sounds

Friday, 7th July – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW – NEW SHOW

Saturday, 8th July – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW – SOLD OUT

Tuesday, 11th July – RAC Arena, Perth, WA

Thursday, 13th July – Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA

Friday, 14th July – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC – NEW SHOW

Saturday, 15th July – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC – SOLD OUT

Further Reading

Camila Cabello Covers Lewis Capaldi’s ‘Someone You Loved’ For BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge

Sam Fender Adds Extra Sydney Show To Australian Tour

Jack White Leads Lineup For Adelaide’s Newest Festival, Harvest Rock